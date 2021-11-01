Oppo, the Chinese phone maker, has expanded its popular A-series lineup by adding a new smartphone in the UK market. Dubbed as Oppo A54s, the handset comes as a replacement for the Oppo A54 4G, which went official earlier this year. It comes with some minor upgrades over the predecessor. The company has introduced the phone in a single configuration - 4GB + 128GB. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Likely To Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC; Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

It's worth noting that the company is yet to reveal the price of the device. It is likely to be priced at €229.99 (around Rs 20,000). The phone comes in two colours - Crystal Black and Pearl Blue.

Oppo A54s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of specifications, the Oppo A54s boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The panel has a water-drop notch at the top housing an 8MP selfie camera. Moreover, the display gets a standard refresh of 60Hz.

It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with Super VOOC charging support. For photos and videos, there is a triple-camera module, which consists of a 50MP primary camera sensor and two 2MP sensors for monochrome and macro images. As of now, there is no official word from the brand if or when the phone will hit the Indian shores.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).