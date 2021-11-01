The Chinese phone brand Oppo is readying for the launch of the Reno 7 series. The company is likely to introduce the next-gen Reno series in the home market very soon, probably this year. However, the exact launch date remains unknown at this point. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the upcoming Reno 7 Pro has surfaced on the internet. This comes a day after the smartphone surfaced on the 3C website. Oppo A56 5G Smartphone With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched.

Courtesy of Tipster Digital Chat Station, a few details and camera specs have been shared online suggesting that the Reno 7 Pro will sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. The panel is said to support a refresh rate of 90Hz. Moreover, the handset could also get a punch-hole cutout housing a 32MP selfie shooter.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (File Photo)

Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is likely to be packed with 12GB of RAM. The phone is likely to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The handset could feature a triple camera module at the back. The setup is said to comprise a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP tertiary camera.

In a separate report, Reno 7 Pro's design patent images were leaked. The pictures revealed that the handset will get a flat display with thin bezels all-around. It will also have a rectangular-shaped rear camera setup vertically-aligned housing three sensors. Expect more details of the Reno 7 Pro to surface on the web as we approach its launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2021 01:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).