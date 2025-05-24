Mumbai, May 24: OPPO has launched its latest smartphone in India, OPPO A5x 5G, with AI features under INR 15,000 segment. The new OPPO A5x 5G comes with sleek design and dual-camera module on the rear. With this smartphone, the Chinese smartphone company has expanded its OPPO A series and offered various features and specifications that are specific to the segment.

OPPO A5x 5G is launched in two colours - Midnight Blue and Laser White. Besides the design, the smartphone offers various features powered by the artificial intelligence. They include AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clarity Enhancer and Reflection Remover. All these features help restore the details in images and improve the quality. Lava Shark 5G Sale Live in India, Smartphone Comes With 13MP AI Camera; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO A5x 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO A5x 5G is launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor mated with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4GB LDDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The customers can expand the memory via virtual RAM option. The internal storage can also be expandable up to 1TB via using microSD card. The smartphone gets a 6.67-inch LCD display that supports 1,000 nits of peak brightness. and offers 120Hz refresh rate.

OPPO A5x 5G has 32MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP selfie camera. It come with side-mounted fingerprint scanner, MIL-STD 810H - military grade duability certification. Besides, it gets an IP65 water and dust resistance rating. The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Color OS 15 version and offers Dual SIM support. To power up the OPPO A5x 5G, the company has included a massive 6,000mAh battery unit with 45W SuperVOOC fast-charging capability. Infinix GT 30 Pro Launch in India on June 3, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO A5x 5G Price in India, Sale Date and Availability

OPPO A5x 5G price in India is INR 13,999 for a single variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The customers can get their unit starting from May 25, 2025 (tomorrow) from OPPO Store, Amazon, Flipkart and the retail stores. As OPPO A5x 5G launch offer, the customers will get instant cashback of INR 1,000 and purchase OPPO A5x 5G at three months of No Cost EMI from Federal Bank, FIRST Bank, IDFC Bank, SBI Bank and DBS Bank.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2025 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).