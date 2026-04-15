Oppo has officially expanded its popular F-series lineup in India with the introduction of the Oppo F33 5G. Launched alongside its higher-end sibling, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G, this new smartphone is designed to cater to users seeking a balance of aesthetic appeal and high-performance hardware. The device follows a series of regional teasers and arrives with a focus on substantial battery life and a refined design language. Available in Pearl White and Forest Green, the handset features a sleek flat-frame build that emphasizes both durability and a modern hand-feel.

The Oppo F33 5G introduces several key upgrades over its predecessors, most notably in its power management and display technology. The smartphone is engineered to handle intensive daily tasks and gaming through its enhanced silicon architecture and high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel. With a significant emphasis on 5G connectivity and fast-charging capabilities, the F33 5G represents a strategic move by Oppo to solidify its presence in the mid-range segment. By integrating high-resolution optics and a robust software experience, the company aims to offer a comprehensive package for the digital-first consumer. Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oppo F33 5G Specifications and Features

The Oppo F33 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX (6nm) processor, providing a smooth multitasking experience across various use cases. The device sports a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid scrolling and enhanced visual clarity. For photography enthusiasts, it features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. On the front, a 32MP camera is housed for high-quality selfies and video calls. The handset runs on the latest ColorOS 16 based on the Android operating system.

Under the hood, the Oppo F33 5G is equipped with a massive 7,000 mAh battery, a standout feature in its price bracket. This high-capacity cell supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash charging and includes 10W reverse wired charging support for powering other devices. The smartphone comes in memory configurations of 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, paired with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options are robust, featuring full 5G support alongside standard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols. The device also maintains a slim profile despite its large battery, ensuring it remains portable and ergonomic for long-term use. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features

Oppo F33 5G Price in India

The Oppo F33 5G is positioned competitively in the Indian market with three distinct variants. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 31,999. The mid-tier version featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs INR 34,999, while the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at INR 39,999. Pre-orders for the smartphone are currently open through official retail channels and online platforms, following its simultaneous launch with the Pro model earlier today.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).