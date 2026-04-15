Oppo has officially expanded its F-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Oppo F33 Pro 5G. Announced alongside the standard Oppo F33 5G, the Pro variant arrives as a high-end addition to the lineup, following weeks of teasers that highlighted its durability and performance. The smartphone features a premium design available in Misty Forest, Starry Blue, and Passion Red, targeting consumers who seek a blend of style and long-lasting utility in the competitive mid-range segment.

The handset introduces several significant upgrades aimed at enhancing the user experience, particularly in terms of battery endurance and environmental resistance. It marks a shift towards more robust builds in the F-series, boasting a high-tier ingress protection rating and a significantly larger power cell than previous generations. With a focus on efficiency and high-speed connectivity, the Oppo F33 Pro 5G is positioned to compete with established players by offering specialized features such as rapid flash charging and advanced display technology. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is engineered for high performance, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor built on a 6nm process. This chipset is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM, ensuring a smooth multitasking experience on ColorOS 16, which is based on the latest Android version. A major highlight of the device is its IP69K rating, providing the highest level of protection against dust and high-pressure water jets. The visual experience is managed by a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, designed to deliver vibrant colours and crisp details for media consumption.

A standout feature of the Oppo F33 Pro 5G is its massive 7,000 mAh battery, which supports 80W SUPERVOOC Flash charging and 10W reverse wired charging for other devices. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 50MP primary rear camera and a high-resolution front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls. Storage options include 128 GB and 256 GB, providing ample space for applications and media. Connectivity is well-supported with 5G capabilities, ensuring the device is ready for high-speed network infrastructure across the country. Xiaomi Redmi A7 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Oppo F33 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo F33 Pro 5G is available for pre-order starting today, with pricing structured according to storage capacity. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at INR 37,999, while the higher-end 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is available for INR 40,999. While the standard Oppo F33 5G was launched simultaneously starting at INR 31,999, the Pro model is expected to be the primary choice for users looking for the enhanced 12 GB RAM capability and superior build specifications.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Oppo India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).