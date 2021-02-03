Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is rumoured to launch Oppo Find X3 pro smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, fresh images of the upcoming phone have been leaked online. The phone has already been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that revealed its key specifications. According to Tipster Evan Blass, the smartphone will sport an iPhone 12 Pro-like quad rear camera. Previously, Qualcomm had confirmed that Oppo's Find X3 will be one of the phones that will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset. Oppo Reno5 Pro & Enco X Wireless Earbuds Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

Oppo Find X3 Pro (Photo Credits: Evan Blass)

In terms of specifications, Find X3 Pro is speculated to come with a quad rear camera module comprising of a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens with 25x zoom capability and a 13MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom. Evan Blass claims that the company will launch the Find X3 Pro, the Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite somewhere around next month. The handset is expected to flaunt a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and said to have an NFC module in a dual-body antenna design. The device is rumoured to get a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging. The phone might run on Android 10 based ColorOS 11 operating system.

