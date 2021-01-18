Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Reno5 Pro 5G flagship smartphone in the Indian market. The company also introduced the Enco X true wireless earbuds along with the Reno5 Pro 5G phone. Both devices will be available for sale on January 22, 2021. Pre-booking offers include 10 percent cashback via HDFC and ICICI Bank credit, debit cards, zero downpayment / one EMI cashback on select banks & more. Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of the Event Here.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch 3D curved borderless display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset coupled with ARM Mali-G77 GPU. Reno5 Pro flaunts a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP mono lens.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Power packed #OPPOReno5Pro 5G smartphone with industry-first AI Highlight Video, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 3D Borderless Sense Screen & more for an Infinite experience. Now available for Rs.35,990 only. Sale starts on 22nd Jan. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/HTEw3paoPd pic.twitter.com/m1vhIJAeA7 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 18, 2021

At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies & video calls. The camera of the smartphone has an in-built AI Highlight Video feature that is combined with ultra night video and live HDR algorithms to create an all in one video enhancement capability.

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

The smartphone also comes with Dual-view video mode that allows users to use front and rear cameras at the same time. The New Reno5 Pro comes packed with a 4,350mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology. The company claims the smartphone can be charged to 100 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options include 360-degree surround antenna, 5G, Wi-Fi,

The device will be available in two shades - Astral Blue and Starry Black. Reno5 Pro runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 operating system. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno5 Pro is priced at Rs 35,990 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

On the other hand, Oppo Enco X earbuds come with a pebble size charging case and beautiful aluminium alloy frame. The earbuds will be available in two colours - White and Black. The truly wireless earbuds come equipped with an 11mm dynamic driver & 3-layer composite diaphragm. The TWS earbuds come with two noise cancellation modes - Max noise cancellation mode and Noise cancellation mode. In addition to this, the earbuds also get transparency mode, triple-microphone call noise cancellation. Enco X gets 5.5 hours long battery life without the charging case. Oppo Enco X is priced at Rs 9,990.

