Mumbai, January 28: Oppo has officially teased the imminent arrival of its next K-series smartphone in India, which will succeed the Oppo K13 lineup launched last year. While the company has not explicitly named the model, industry leaks and microsites on e-commerce platforms suggest it will be marketed as the Oppo K15 series, potentially including the vanilla Oppo K15 5G and a more powerful Oppo K15x or K15 Turbo variant. The teaser highlights a significant shift in design, moving away from the curved aesthetics of previous models toward a more industrial, flat-frame build.

The upcoming handsets are confirmed to be available via Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite has already gone live. This preview showcases a pill-shaped rear camera module housing a dual-sensor setup, accompanied by a sleek flat back panel. Positioned as a performance-centric series for the mid-range segment, the Oppo K15 lineup is expected to focus on durability and thermal efficiency, building on the reputation of its predecessor as a reliable device for multitasking and moderate gaming. Realme P4 Power 5G With Mammoth 10,001mAh Titan Battery To Launch in India on January 29; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

OPPO Launching New "K" Series Smartphone in India

Get ready for the Next K. The new OPPO K series is coming soon. To discover what’s next - click on the link: https://t.co/0LuL5oRbUo#TheNextK #OPPOKSeries pic.twitter.com/f9ZXeS3CBt — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 27, 2026

Oppo K15 Series Specifications and Features

The Oppo K15 5G is expected to feature a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 or Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A significant highlight of this year’s model is the rumored jump in battery capacity to 7,500mAh or even 8,000mAh, utilising silicon-carbon technology to maintain a slim profile. For photography, the device is tipped to sport a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The higher-end Oppo K15 Turbo Pro variant is teased to push boundaries with a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS display and the flagship-level Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This model is also expected to retain the innovative built-in active cooling fan seen in recent high-performance iterations, allowing for sustained frame rates during intense gaming sessions. Additional features across the series are likely to include 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, an IP69 rating for superior water and dust resistance, and the latest ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.

Oppo K15 Price in India

While official pricing will be confirmed during the February launch event, the Oppo K15 series is expected to cater to the mid-range and upper-mid-range segments. The standard Oppo K15 5G is anticipated to start at approximately INR 29,999 for the base configuration. Meanwhile, the more advanced Oppo K15 Turbo or K15x models could be priced between INR 37,999 and INR 42,999, depending on the RAM and storage options selected. iQOO 15R 5G Launch Confirmed on February 24, 2026; Check Specifications of Upcoming iQOO Mid-Range Smartphone.

These prices would place the series in direct competition with recently launched models like the iQOO 15R and the Redmi Note 15 Pro+. As the launch date approaches, Oppo is expected to reveal more specific details regarding bank offers and pre-booking benefits, which traditionally include flat discounts of up to INR 3,000 for select credit card holders.

