OPPO K13x 5G Launch Likely Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features

New Delhi, June 15: OPPO K13x 5G is expected to soon launch in India. The upcoming smartphone from Oppo K Series lineup might come with a MediaTek Dimensity processor. Recently, the OPPO K13 5G was launched in India. The K13 5G is powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Mobile Platform and it features a 7,000mAh battery.

The OPPO K13x 5G is likely to be released in two colour options. It may include Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Interested customers will probably be able to buy the smartphone from Flipkart, as well as from OPPO's official online store. The K13x 5G is rumoured to launch in India by the last week of June. The OPPO K13x 5G price is expected to be less than INR 15,999 in India. iPhone 17 Series: Apple Likely To Launch Slimmest iPhone 17 Air Model Along With iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

OPPO K13x 5G Specifications and Features

As per reports, the OPPO K13x 5G is anticipated to come with an aluminium alloy inner frame and might feature a Sponge Biomimetic Shock Absorption System. Additionally, the smartphone may include an Anti-Drop Shield Case. The K13x 5G is likely to be equipped with Crystal Shield glass protection and is expected to support Splash Touch and Glove Touch modes. The device will likely have a 360-degree armour protection to meet the MIL-STD 810H military standard for durability. POCO F7 Launch in India May Occur Soon, Battery Size Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The OPPO K13x 5G is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a dual camera setup at the rear. The camera module is said to come with a vertically aligned sensor set up with a flashlight. It may have a 50MP main camera. Additionally, there will likely be an 8MP front camera. OPPO K13x 5G might be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and is likely to support 45W wired fast charging capability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).