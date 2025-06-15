New Delhi, June 14: Apple is getting ready to unveil the iPhone 17 series in a few months and the official launch expected around early September 2025. As per reports, the company is preparing to roll out four new devices, likely the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition possibly named the iPhone 17 Air. This time, Apple seems to be shifting its strategy by skipping the "Plus" model and replacing it with the slimmer "Air" version.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever created, possibly measuring 5.5mm in thickness. To achieve the thin profile, Apple may eliminate some hardware elements, like the USB-C port and other physical connectors. The entire lineup is expected to feature upgrades over the iPhone 16 series, which is said to include better chipsets, improved camera, and advanced display technology. POCO F7 Launch in India May Occur Soon, Battery Size Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Date (Expected)

Apple usually launch new iPhones during the second week of September. As per reports, the iPhone 17 series launch could be between September 8 and September 10, 2025. If Apple follows its usual schedule, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series may go live on Friday, September 12. The devices are then expected to go on sale on September 19.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price (Expected)

Apple iPhone 17 series is expected to launch at around INr 89,900 for standard iPhone 17, while the iPhone 17 Air could be set at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro might carry a price near INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to debut at around INR 1,64,900.

Phone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple’s next-gen iPhone 17 series could bring a major update in wireless charging. Reports suggest that the company is developing two new MagSafe chargers, model A3502 and A3503, to support up to 50W charging speeds. These accessories might be certified under the Qi 2.2 standard. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Storage Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India on June 18; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

The standard iPhone 17 may run on the A18 chip, while the new iPhone 17 Air could get a performance boost with the A19 chip. The higher-end models, like the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, are rumoured to include the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro might feature 6.3-inch display. The iPhone 17 Air is said to come with a 6.6-inch display, and the Pro Max model may feature a 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 17 could have a dual-camera setup, the Air may have a single 48MP sensor, and both Pro models are expected to offer triple 48MP cameras. All models might come with a 24MP front camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2025 02:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).