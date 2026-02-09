Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Global Launch Soon; Check Expected Details

Mumbai, February 9: Samsung is reportedly preparing for the global debut of its latest mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A57 5G. The device recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification database, a critical regulatory step that typically indicates the development phase is complete and a commercial launch is approaching.

The certification lists several regional model numbers, suggesting a broad international rollout. Industry insiders suggest that Samsung may unveil the handset as early as next week, which would represent an accelerated release schedule compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy A56, which launched in March last year. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price and Specifications Leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Specifications (Expected)

One of the primary hardware improvements expected for the Galaxy A57 5G is a revamped camera system. Leaked specifications indicate that Samsung will replace the long-standing 12MP ultra-wide sensor used in previous A5x models with a higher-quality alternative to improve landscape and group photography.

The smartphone is also expected to feature an OLED display supplied by BOE. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by the yet-to-be-announced Exynos 1680 chipset. This new processor aims to provide enhanced performance and efficiency for the 2026 mid-range market.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding the device’s physical appearance. While some sources suggest a significant design overhaul, others believe Samsung will retain its signature aesthetic, characterised by clean lines and a vertical triple-camera arrangement on the rear. In terms of power management, the Galaxy A57 5G is rumoured to support 45W fast charging. This would bring the mid-range series closer to the charging speeds found in Samsung’s flagship S-series, allowing users to reduce downtime significantly.

Samsung Galaxy A57 5G Launch Date

The Galaxy A5x series remains one of Samsung’s most popular lines globally, often balancing premium features with accessible pricing. While official pricing has not been confirmed, the device is expected to retail for approximately USD 450 to USD 500 in international markets, with competitive pricing structures for INR and EUR regions. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Price in India, Features and Specifications.

As regulatory filings are now public, an official announcement from Samsung is anticipated within the coming days. The company has not yet commented on the specific hardware details or the exact launch date for the Indian or global markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).