Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Reno7 Series in the home country soon. Oppo Reno7 Series will comprise Reno7, Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE smartphones. The company is said to ditch the Reno7 Pro Plus handset. Ahead of its launch, prices and specifications of the Reno7 Series have been leaked online by a tipster Arsenal on Weibo. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Likely To Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC; Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch.

Oppo Reno7 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per the tipset, the Reno7 phone is likely to be priced at CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant could be priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs 46,800). Oppo Reno7 Pro 8GB + 256GB handset might be priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 50,300) whereas 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are likely to be priced at CNY 4,799 (approximately Rs 56,200) and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs 62,000). On the other hand, the Oppo Reno7 SE might be priced at CNY 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB model could cost CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,100).

Oppo Reno7 and Reno7 Pro are speculated to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The Reno7 phone might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity SoC whereas the Pro model could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Both handsets are likely to ship with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W fast charging facility. For optics, both devices will sport a triple rear camera module with a 50MP main camera and a 16MP secondary shooter. The Reno7 is expected to come with a 2MP third lens whereas the Pro handset might get a 13MP third camera.

On the other hand, the Reno7 SE device is speculated to come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is rumoured to get a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,300mAh battery with 65W flash charging support, Snapdragon 778G chipset.

