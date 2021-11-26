Oppo, the Chinese tech giant, has officially launched the Reno7 Series in the home country. Oppo Reno7 Series has been introduced as the successor to the Reno6 Series, which was launched last year. The Reno7 Series consists of Reno7 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G and Reno7 SE 5G models. The company also launched the Enco Free 2i earbuds along with the Reno7 Series. Reno7 and Reno7 Pro models will be available for sale from December 3, whereas the Reno7 SE variant will be sold from December 17. Oppo Reno7 Series Full Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Reno7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The vanilla model gets a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G gets a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400X1080 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP camera.

On the other hand, the Reno7 SE sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset sports a triple rear camera system consisting of a 48MP primary lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth snapper.

All models of Reno7 Series run on Android 11 based ColorOS 12 UI. Connectivity options include GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE and Wi-Fi 6. Coming to the pricing, Reno7 is priced from 2,699 (approximately Rs 31,500), whereas the Reno7 Pro 5G will be offered from CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,200). On the other hand, the Reno7 SE 5G is priced from CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,700).

Enco Free 2i (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo Enco Free 2i earbuds is a tweaked version of Enco Free 2, which comes with ANC technology. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge. It features 10mm audio drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Oppo Enco Free 2i is priced at CNY 499 (approximately Rs 5,800) and will go on sale from December 3, 2021.

