New Delhi, September 18: Payment app Paytm and Paytm First Games have been pulled down from Google Play Store on Friday for alleged violation of gambling policies. The apps, which are owned by One97 Communications Ltd, are not visible when being searched on Google Play Store. Meanwhile, Paytm has not commented on this issue yet.

However, all the other sister mobile applications of Paytm -- Paytm for business, Paytm money, Paytm Mall, and others -- are still available on Play Store. According to a report, as quoted by CNBC TV18, Google had notified Paytm developers a few days back on this issue of an alleged violation of gambling policies. It has also added that they are in touch with One97 Communications regarding the digital wallet and e-commerce app. Paytm Payments Bank Enables Aadhaar Card-Based Services.

Issuing a statement, Vice President of Product, Android Security and Privacy -- Suzanne Frey -- said, "We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies."

Here's a tweet by one of the journalist:

@Paytm & @PaytmFirstGames pulled down from Google Playstore@GoogleIndia cites Violation of Google Play gambling policies & says we don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting@MugdhaCNBCTV18 @ShereenBhan @vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/Zj4QivQ45A — Megha Vishwanath (@MeghaVishwanath) September 18, 2020

Adding more, the statement says, "When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts."

As per the policies of Google, redirecting users from one application to another is not permitted on its play store. Earlier, Mobikwik was found itself in a similar situation when they had flashed Aarogya Setu ad banner on their app, reports the business website.

