Poco India officially launched the Poco C3 smartphone in the Indian market. The handset will go on the first sale on October 16, 2020, via Flipkart. The phone will be offered with a 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank debit cards. Colour options include Arctic Blue, Lime Green & Matte Black. Poco C3 with 3GB & 32GB is priced at Rs 7,499 whereas the 4GB & 64GB costs Rs 8,999. The company is calling this pricing as an introductory offer, so it is likely that the prices of the all-new Poco C3 may increase after the festive season. Poco C3 Smartphone Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Poco’s Launch Event.

Poco C3 gets a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 & a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

The #POCOC3 will be available with its #Gamechang3r variants at an introductory offer price of, 3GB+32GB - ₹7,499 4GB+64GB - ₹8,999 Grab this phone in the first sale without much ado! pic.twitter.com/9CPF73bdU3 — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 6, 2020

The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a micro SD card. Poco's C3 phone comes fuelled with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Poco C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco India)

Poco C3 comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Poco C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco India)

The handset will be offered in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage & 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Poco's newest offering runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. Poco C3 gets connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack & a micro-USB port for charging.

