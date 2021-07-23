Poco India has officially launched its F3 GT smartphone today in the country. The pre-orders of the device starts tomorrow and the first sale will commence on July 26, 2021 via Flipkart. The handset is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition that is available in China. Poco F3 GT is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999 respectively. There will be a flat instant discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale. Poco F3 GT Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Stream Here.

In terms of specifications, the Poco F3 GT features a 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Poco F3 GT (Photo Credits: Poco)

That's all folks! But wait, here's a cherry on the cake! The #POCOF3GT will be available to pre-order from 24th July at 12PM & will go on sale on 26th July at 12PM. What are you waiting for? Set your reminders now to #SwitchItUp. Adios! pic.twitter.com/eptLhqBsMD — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 23, 2021

Under the hood, the handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256Gb of internal storage. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera.

Poco F3 GT (Photo Credits: Poco)

The phone comes packed with a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging support. It gets an L-shaped charging cable. Poco claims that the charger can provide a 1-day of battery power in 15 minutes of charging. The smartphone will be offered in two colours - Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

