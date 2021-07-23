Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its F3 GT smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account revealing its several key features and specifications. The handset is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which is available in China. The Poco F3 GT launch event will commence at 12 noon via Poco India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Poco F3 GT Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Poco F3 GT will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and could be offered with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

Poco F3 GT (Photo Credits: Poco)

#POCOF3GT: The device that's ready to #SwitchItUp is a Made in India product, under the Make In India initiative. Join us for the launch of POCO F3 GT today at 12PM: https://t.co/5JtoyJtWh6 pic.twitter.com/DJH4GajdAC — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 23, 2021

The handset is expected to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

There’s a big reason for you to give your phone a switch. Get ready to #SwitchItUp in less than 24 hours. #POCOF3GT Watch the livestream for #POCOF3GT launch tomorrow at 12PM - https://t.co/5JtoyJtWh6 pic.twitter.com/iaIDaJFNiI — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) July 22, 2021

For photography, the smartphone will get a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there could be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Poco F3 GT (Photo Credits: Poco)

The device will run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 custom skin and pack a 5,065mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Poco F3 GT is likely to be priced at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the 12GB + 256GB model could cost Rs 32,999.

