New Delhi, April 26 : Meta-owned WhatsApp instant messaging app has received a major update that allows users to login via a single WhatsApp account on four devices. This new feature would enable the users to stay connected via WhatsApp on multiple devices.

This update is especially handy, as it enables the added devices to continue to receive WhatsApp messages, even when the primary device is not connected to the internet. This feature is applicable to up to four devices that includes Android as well as iOS phones, tablets and PCS. If you wish to enable this feature, here’s how to do it. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Likely To Introduce Telegram-Like ‘Channels’, Know How It Will Work.

How To Enable WhatsApp on Up to Four Devices - Step-by-Step Process:

If you are an Android smartphone user, download or update for the latest version of WhatsApp from the Google Play Store. On the other hand, download or update WhatsApp app from the Apple Store if use an iPhone. Apple Gearing Up To Launch iPadOS 17, These iPads To Lose Update Support; Check Out the List To Find Out if Your iPad Model Is Being Dropped by the Tech Giant.

Next, open WhatsApp on your companion device, click on “agree and continue.” An option to enter your country code and phone number will pop-up. On the top right corner, tap on the three dots and choose ‘link a new device.’ A large barcode with WhatsApp logo will be shown.

Go to your primary smartphone with your WhatsApp account. Next, click on the three dots at the top right corner and then choose “linked devices’, click on ‘link a new device’. Now authenticate, and then scan the barcode shown on the screen on the secondary device.

Your secondary device with access to your WhatsApp account is now ready. Allow a few minutes for the content on your WhatsApp account to load on your companion device, which may vary according to amount of content and internet speed.

In this way, you can add up to 3 companion devices to your WhatsApp account. If you wish to remove any of the companion devices, then simply go to your primary phone, open WhatsApp app, go to ‘linked devices’ menu and then choose “logout” option.

