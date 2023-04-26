New Delhi, April 26 : Chinese smartphone brand vivo has launched its new X90 series in the Indian market. The new X90 series comprise of the vivo X90 and the vivo X90 Pro smartphone models.

The vivo X90 series was launched in its home market back in November 2022, and now it finally makes to India. Both the smartphones are now open for pre-bookings before they go on sale. Checkout all the details.

vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90 – India Price & Availability:

The newly launched vivo X90 Pro has arrived in a single version of 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage and is available in Legendary Black colour only. The X90 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999.

The vivo X90 vanilla is offered in two options - 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, and is tagged at Rs 59,999 and Rs 63,999, respectively. It comes with two colour options of Asteroid Black and Breeze Blue.

Both the vivo X90 Pro and X90 models will be available for purchase via Flipkart, vivo India's official website, and through retail stores across the country. As mentioned before, both the smartphones are now open for pre-booking, while they will hit the market on May 5.

vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90 – Specifications:

The top-end vivo X90 Pro comes powered by the Dimensity 9200 processor, and flaunts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1260p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs on the Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 OS and draws its juice from a 4,870 mAh battery pack with 120W wired as well as up to 50W wireless charging support.

Being a premium phone, the vivo X90 Pro comes with premium built and styling. It offers a triple camera setup at its back comprising of a 50MP primary camera with a 1-inch large sensor, teamed with a 50MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide snappers. vivo X90 Pro boasts of IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the vivo X90 vanilla also gets the same Dimensity 9200 chipset upder its hood, and boots on the same Android 13 OS topped by the Funtouch OS 13 skin.

The X90 comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display as well with an under-display fingerprint scanner for security like its Pro version as well. However, it packs in a tad smaller 4,810 mAh battery with 120W wired charging.

The vivo X90 offers a 50MP primary sensor with OIS paired with a 12MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide cameras at its back, while there’s a front facing 32MP camera, and comes with a lesser IP64 rating.

