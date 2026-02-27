Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max India Launch Timeline Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features

New Delhi, February 27: Poco is reportedly preparing to expand its X-series smartphone lineup in India with the introduction of two new high-performance devices. The Poco X8 Pro and the Poco X8 Pro Max are expected to make their debut in the Indian market by mid-March, according to recent leaks from industry insiders.

The upcoming handsets are anticipated to be positioned in the upper mid-range or "flagship-killer" segment, offering significant hardware upgrades over their predecessors. Early reports suggest that these devices may be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max, which were recently launched in China. Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Timelines Leaked; Vivo Flagship Rumoured To Feature World’s 1st Dual 200MP Camera System.

Poco X8 Pro Max Benchmarks and Hardware

According to information shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, an early testing unit of the Poco X8 Pro Max has recorded an AnTuTu benchmark score of 3,612,095. This high score indicates that the device will focus heavily on processing power. The Pro Max variant is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the standard Pro model may feature the Dimensity 8500 Ultra.

Leaked renders suggest a refined design language featuring a matte flat back with subtly curved edges. The smartphones are expected to be available in black, white, and turquoise colour options. Notable design elements include a vertically aligned pill-shaped camera module and an orange-accented power button located on the right side of the chassis.

Poco X8 Pro Display and Camera Specifications

The Poco X8 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of photography, it may house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The device is expected to be backed by a 6,500mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. Samsung Smartphone Price Hike: Tech Giant Increases Prices of Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy F17 in Indian Market.

Poco X8 Pro Max Battery and Display Enhancements

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen. Its camera system will likely include a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). One of the most significant highlights of the Pro Max variant is the rumoured inclusion of a massive 8,500mAh battery, which would also support 100W charging capabilities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadget360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).