Mumbai, February 26: The high-end smartphone market in China is preparing for a significant shift as new leaks suggest a reversal in the traditional launch cycle of major flagship devices. According to prominent industry tipster Digital Chat Station, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to debut in March 2026, potentially arriving ahead of its primary competitor, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is reportedly scheduled for an unveiling in the latter half of March. This marks a change from previous years when Vivo typically launched its Ultra-branded models approximately one month after Oppo. Both devices are expected to target the global market shortly after their domestic release, with the Vivo model already receiving regulatory approvals in Europe and Indonesia. Apple Foldable iPhone Leak Suggests Sub-0.15mm Display Crease and September 2026 Launch.

Vivo X300 Ultra Advanced Imaging and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Integration

Technical specifications for the Vivo X300 Ultra indicate a heavy focus on mobile photography. The device is rumoured to be the first in the world to feature a dual 200-megapixel camera configuration. This setup reportedly includes a 200-megapixel Sony LYT-901 primary sensor and a 200-megapixel Samsung HPB periscope telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom.

Beyond the high-resolution sensors, the flagship is expected to house a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel multispectral lens for improved colour accuracy. Powering these capabilities will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, positioning the device at the top of the performance hierarchy for the first quarter of the year.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find N6 Launch Details

In contrast, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is now projected for an April 2026 release. While specific hardware details for the Find X9 Ultra remain under wraps, it is expected to launch alongside the Find X9s Pro. Before the Ultra model arrives, Oppo is slated to introduce the Find N6 foldable smartphone, with reports pointing towards a specific launch date of March 17. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Launch Confirmed on March 6, 2026.

Industry analysts suggest that Vivo may also introduce an X300 Max variant during its March event. The global rollout for these premium handsets is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of the year. As the competition intensifies, the inclusion of cutting-edge Sony and Samsung sensors highlights a continued push toward professional-grade imaging in the smartphone sector.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).