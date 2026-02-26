Mumbai, February 26: Samsung has reportedly increased the retail prices for several of its popular Galaxy A and Galaxy F series smartphones in the Indian market. According to leaked internal documents, the price adjustments affect the Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G, and the budget-friendly Galaxy F17 5G, with hikes ranging between INR 1,000 and INR 1,500 depending on the specific model and configuration.

While Samsung India has not released an official statement regarding the revision, the new pricing is reportedly already being implemented across various physical retail outlets. Interestingly, major e-commerce platforms have yet to fully reflect these updates, suggesting a staggered rollout across different sales channels. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series With Agentic AI and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Launched in India; Check Prices, Features and Pre-Order Details.

Samsung Price Hike for Galaxy A56 and A36 5G

The mid-range Galaxy A56 5G has seen its higher storage tiers become more expensive. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is now priced at INR 44,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model has reached INR 48,999. Both versions have seen an increase of approximately INR 1,000.

Similarly, the Galaxy A36 5G has undergone a price bump of roughly INR 1,000 to INR 1,500. The 8GB + 256GB variant has moved from INR 35,499 to INR 36,999, whereas the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration is now listed at INR 40,499. These changes position the A-series more firmly in the premium mid-range segment.

Impact on Samsung Galaxy F17 5G Price

The Galaxy F17 5G, which targets more budget-conscious consumers, has also been impacted by this latest round of hikes. The entry-level 4GB + 128GB model is now priced at INR 16,499, and the 6GB + 128GB version stands at INR 17,999, both reflecting a INR 1,000 increase.

The most significant jump in the F-series was observed in the 8GB + 128GB model, which now costs INR 19,999. This represents a INR 1,500 increase from its previous market price. Consumers looking to purchase these devices online may still find older listings, though these are expected to be updated shortly. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Pre-Bookings Open, Check Price.

This development marks the second time Samsung has adjusted its smartphone pricing in 2026. Similar reports emerged in January concerning these same models, indicating a period of volatile pricing for the brand. Analysts suggest that supply chain costs or currency fluctuations may be driving these incremental adjustments in the Indian market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).