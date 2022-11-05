San Francisco, November 5: Chip-maker Qualcomm has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally.

Samsung's Galaxy smartphones have traditionally used Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets, which were available in select markets such as the US, while other markets get the Exynos variants. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets New Firmware Update With Improved Camera, Bluetooth and System Stability.

According to Android Central, chief financial officer Akash Palkhiwala, during Qualcomm's recent investor call, confirmed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 models would be powered by Snapdragon chipsets globally.

Palkhiwala also pointed out that 75 per cent of the Galaxy S22 models on the market were powered by Snapdragon chips. Qualcomm's President and CEO, Cristiano Amon, backed Palkhiwala, saying that future flagship Galaxy phones worldwide will use Snapdragon chips. Samsung To Bring Light Performance Mode to Galaxy S23 Phones To Save Battery Life.

"In handsets, we entered into a new multiyear agreement with Samsung, expanding the use of Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products globally," Amon was quoted as saying.

Samsung and Qualcomm have signed a multiyear agreement that calls for Snapdragon chipsets to be used in upcoming Galaxy flagship models, according to the report.

An unlocked US version of the Galaxy S23+ running on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor appeared on Geekbench shortly after Qualcomm announced its partnership with Samsung. As per the benchmarking results, the phone packs at least 8 GB of RAM and runs on Android 13, reports Android Central.

