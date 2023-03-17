New Delhi, March 17: Chip maker Qualcomm on Friday unveiled the new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform, a chipset that offers AI-enhanced experiences, high-speed 5G, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 provides exceptional CPU and GPU performance fueling swift, nonstop gaming, dynamic low-light photography and 4K HDR videography, according to the company.

"Today's launch of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 illustrates our ability to bring some of the most in-demand flagship features to our Snapdragon-7 series -- making them accessible to more people," Christopher Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement. Qualcomm To Invest Rs 3,904 Crore To Expand Its Hyderabad Operations: Report.

The latest Snapdragon chipset is designed for high performance in a range of areas, including photography, gaming, audio, and more. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 features an 18-bit Triple ISP, allowing users to capture in mega low light mode -- snapping 30 images and merging the best parts into one shot for brighter, clearer, more colourful photos after dark. Qualcomm Testing 10-Inch Tablets With Next-Gen Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4 Chipset.

It also supports up to 200MP photo capture and staggered HDR video capture with triple exposure from two cameras simultaneously, the company said. Moreover, supported by select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features like Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS), the new chipset optimises power and performance by rendering content in focus at full resolution and the scene as background at a lower resolution.

The integrated Qualcomm AI Engine, which has over 2x improved AI performance with 40 per cent better performance per Watt than its predecessor, offers AI-enhanced experiences for utmost simplicity, the company mentioned.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 enables AI Super Resolution to intelligently upscale game scenes or photos for superior visual quality from a low-resolution image (1080p to 4K).

