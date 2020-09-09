The recently launched Realme 7 smartphone will be available for its first online sale tomorrow. The handset will go on sale at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. It is important to note that the Chinese phone maker will be making available only the Realme 7 handset. As a reminder, the Realme 7 Pro smartphone will go on sale next week through Flipkart. The Realme 7 is claimed to be the first smartphone to have passed TUV Rheinland Reliability Verification. Realme 7 Pro & Realme 7 Smartphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The handset will be offered in two colour options - Mist White and Mist Blue. The Realme handset will be seen in two variants - 6GB and 8GB. The 6GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM will retail at Rs 16,999.

Powered with the ‘World’s First’ MediaTek Helio G95 Processor, Sony 64MP Quad Camera & a 30W Dart Charge, the #realme7 is here to offer a #CaptureSharperChargeFaster experience. First sale at 12 PM, tomorrow on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart.https://t.co/vbarOlm8Xl pic.twitter.com/dkqq1d4uNX — realme (@realmemobiles) September 9, 2020

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme 7 gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate along with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the skin, there is a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC which is mated with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos, the phone comes equipped with a 64MP primary camera with Sony IMX682 sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP B&W lens.

At the front, there is a 16MP in-display camera for selfies and video calling. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge.

