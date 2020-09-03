Realme India officially introduced the Realme 7 series in India. Realme 7 series comprises of Realme 7 & Realme 7 Pro smartphones. The company also launched the Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush at Rs 1,999. In addition to this, the company also launched the Realme Adventurer Luggage & the Tote Bag at Rs 2,999 & Rs 999 respectively. The electric toothbrush, Adventurer luggage, Tote bag & Realme 7 smartphone will be available for sale in India on September 10, 2020, at 12 noon. Realme 7 Pro handset will be sold on September 14, 2020, at 12 noon via Flipkart & Realme.com. Realme 7 Pro & Realme 7 Smartphones Launching Today in India at 12:30 PM IST, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Event.

In terms of specifications, Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED fullscreen display whereas the Realme 7 Pro gets a 6.4-inch fullscreen Super AMOLED display. Both handsets carry a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels.

First sale of realme 7 starts 12 PM, 10th Sep.

Coming to the camera department, Realme 7 series comes equipped with a quad rear camera system flaunting a 64MP main camera with Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a B&W portrait lens & a macro sensor. Upfront, the Realme 7 sports a 16MP shooter with Sony IMX471 sensor whereas the Realme 7 Pro gets a 32MP wide-angle snapper for selfies & video calls.

Realme 7 comes in two variants - 6GB & 64GB, 8GB & 128GB. Realme 7 Pro will be offered in 6GB + 128GB & 8GB + 128GB configuration. Both devices run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Realme 7 comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W dart charging support.

Realme 7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging facility. Coming to the pricing, Realme 7 with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 14,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB model costs Rs 16,999. Realme 7 Pro with 6GB & 128GB gets a price tag of Rs 19,999 while 8GB & 128GB will be offered at Rs 21,999.

