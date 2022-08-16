Realme India will launch the 9i 5G smartphone in the country on August 18, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. Now, in a new tweet, the company has confirmed the battery of the Realme 9i 5G smartphone. According to the tweet, Realme 9i 5G will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery. Realme 9i Launched in India at Rs 13,999; First Sale on January 25, 2022.

The launch event will commence at 11:30 am IST, and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. According to a report, Realme 9i 5G will be offered in two colours - black and gold.

It is likely to feature a 6.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photography, the handset could get a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there might be a 16MP snapper. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart charging support.

