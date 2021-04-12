Realme officially launched Poco C20 smartphone alongside Realme C21 and Realme C25 last week. The budget handset will now be made available for first sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Flipkart as well as official website. It is important to note that the handset comes in a single 2GB + 32GB configuration. The company has already announced that the phone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,799 for one million customers. Realme 8 5G Smartphone To Be Launched on April 21, 2021: Report.

The phone will be offered in two shades - Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours. Do note, the Realme C21 and Realme C25 phone will go on sale on April 15 and April 16, respectively. It comes fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top.

Upgrade to a smoother, faster & enhanced performance with the @MediaTekIndia Helio G35 Processor on the #realmeC20 & #realmeC21. It is designed to deliver superb power efficiency even during long gaming sessions. Sale tomorrow of realme C20 at 12 PM.https://t.co/hiWAzLHdW7 pic.twitter.com/VbI61QNzk5 — realme (@realmeIndia) April 12, 2021

The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and

720x1,600 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In terms of photography, there is a single 8MP shooter at the rear with an f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for video calls and selfies.

