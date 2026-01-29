Mumbai, January 29: Realme has officially launched the Realme P4 Power 5G in India today, introducing the first commercial smartphone in the country to feature a massive 10,001mAh "Titan Battery." Part of the new P-series lineup, the device is designed for power users, featuring a unique "TransView" design with a semi-transparent upper panel and circuit-inspired patterns. The handset is available in three distinct colour options: TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue.

The smartphone marks a major shift in the mid-range segment, focusing on extreme battery endurance and high-end display technology. It features a quad-curved body with a thickness of 9.08mm despite the substantial battery and offers high-level durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the phone includes a HyperVision+ AI chip and a dedicated cooling system to ensure sustained performance during gaming and multimedia tasks.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme P4 Power 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, built on a 4nm process, and runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED HyperGlow display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 453 PPI, and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The memory configurations include up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front has a 16MP camera.

One of the standout features is the 10,001mAh silicon-carbon battery, which Realme claims can provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback and over 932 hours of standby time. The device supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging, allowing it to act as a power bank for other devices. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C interface. The handset also promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India

The Realme P4 Power 5G has been launched in India with a starting price of INR 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at INR 27,999, while the top-end configuration with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage retails at INR 30,999. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a bank discount of INR 2,000, reducing the effective starting price to INR 23,999.

The smartphone is scheduled to go on sale starting February 5, 2026, at 12:00 PM IST via Realme.com, Flipkart, and various retail stores. Realme is also providing a complimentary four-year battery warranty and up to six months of No Cost EMI options for early buyers. With its combination of a mammoth battery and a flagship-grade 144Hz curved display, the P4 Power 5G aims to redefine the standards for the mid-range smartphone category in India.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Realme India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

