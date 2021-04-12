Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, is all set to launch its Realme 8 5G smartphone. The 5G device will be introduced as an upgraded version of the Realme 8 phone that was launched in India last month. As per a report, the Realme 8 5G phone has been teased in Thailand. A video teaser of Realme 8 5G gives a glimpse of the upcoming phone. As per the teaser, the handset will come with a gradient back finish and a 'Dare to Leap' branding. Realme 8 & Realme 8 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 14,999.

Unlike the 4G model, the device will come equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera setup. The regular Realme 8 phone features a 64MP quad rear camera module.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme Thailand)

As per a new report, the Realme 8 5G phone will be a rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G that was launched in China last month. The device has also been spotted on the US FCC website that reveals that the phone will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery. The company is likely to launch the Realme 8 5G device in India but the launch date is unclear at the moment. Currently, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro 4G phones are available in India at Rs 14,999. The Realme 8 Pro phone starts at Rs 17,999.

