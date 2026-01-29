Mumbai, January 28: Realme is gearing up to make a strong statement in India’s mid-range smartphone segment with the launch of the Realme P4 Power 5G on January 29, 2026 (today). Scheduled for an unveiling at 12 PM, the new handset is designed to appeal to users who demand exceptional battery life without sacrificing style. Developed in collaboration with Pearl Academy, the phone introduces Realme’s distinctive “TransView” design language, inspired by industrial circuitry and performance-focused engineering.

Positioned as a device for heavy users, the Realme P4 Power 5G centres its appeal around an unusually large battery that can also function as a fast power source for other gadgets. Even with this oversized power unit, the phone maintains a manageable weight of 219 grams. It sports a dual-tone matte finish and will be offered in three colour variants: TransSilver, TransOrange and TransBlue. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G Launch in India Today; Check Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Realme P4 Power 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch HyperGlow 4D Curve+ AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Performance is handled by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G processor, supported by a dedicated HyperVision+ AI chip to optimise gaming and visual output. The highlight remains its 10,001mAh Titan battery, paired with 80W fast wired charging and 27W reverse charging, capable of topping up devices like the iPhone 16 Pro to 50% in around 30 minutes.

On the camera front, the Realme P4 Power 5G is tipped to include a triple rear setup featuring a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. A 16MP selfie shooter is expected at the front. The phone will reportedly run Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and comes with a promise of three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. It is also expected to carry IP68 and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance.

Realme P4 Power 5G Price in India (Expected)

Although Realme will reveal official pricing at the launch, leaks suggest an aggressive pricing strategy. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is said to have an MRP of INR 37,999, though market expectations point to a much lower retail price, potentially between INR 22,999 and INR 27,999, depending on the variant. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launched in US; Check Price, Sale Date, Features and Specifications of Samsung's First Triple-Display Phone

The Realme P4 Power 5G will be sold via Flipkart, Realme’s official online store and select offline retailers. To reinforce confidence in its battery technology, Realme is also expected to offer a battery health assurance, guaranteeing at least 80% capacity retention over four years.

