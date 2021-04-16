Realme C25 smartphone is all set to go on the first sale in India. The handset was launched in India last week along with Realme C20, and Realme C21 phones under Realme C Series. The device will be made available for sale today at 12 noon via Flipkart and Realme.com. Sale offers include flat Rs 500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at just Rs 5,999 on purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs and mobile, no-cost EMI Rs 1,667 per month and up to Rs 9,350 off via exchange deals. Realme C20, Realme C21 & Realme C25 Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Realme C25 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD multi-touch waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme C25 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Bring home feature loaded Entry Level Gaming and Battery Monster, #realmeC25 with MediaTek Helio G70 Processor, 16.5cm (6.5”) Large Display & much more. Starting from ₹9,999. Avail Flat ₹500 Off on ICICI Bank Cards, on @Flipkart. Sale today at 12 PM. https://t.co/O13WTdLRKd pic.twitter.com/zn05eKngMT — realme (@realmeIndia) April 16, 2021

For optics, the device comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP B&W lens. At the front, there is an 8MP in-display selfie shooter.

Realme C25 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. On the software front, it runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0. Connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Realme C25 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 10,999.

