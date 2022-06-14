Realme has silently introduced the V20 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. Realme's latest offering is expected to go on sale soon via major offline stores. It will be offered in cloud black and star blue colour options. Details about the India launch of the smartphone are currently unknown. Realme GT Neo 3T India Price Tipped Online, Launch Expected Soon.

In terms of specifications, Realme V20 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the handset comes equipped with a 13MP primary lens and a 0.3 secondary shooter. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie camera.

Realme V20 5G comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It also gets a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom. It is unsure whether the smartphone runs on Android 11 or Android 12 OS. Coming to the pricing, Realme V20 5G is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,600).

