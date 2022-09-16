Realme India will officially launch the GT Neo 3T smartphone today. The handset is said to be an upgrade to the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched earlier this year. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Set for September 16, 2022.

Realme GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and will come with an AMOLED E4 display with up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR 10+.

Which speedy device is launching today? Hint:🫖🫖🫖🏁 Can you guess the device? RT & Reply with #NEOSpeedAwakens and stand a chance to #win* one. *T&C Apply#Contest Head here to find the answer https://t.co/uwFgnDlXLI — realme (@realmeIndia) September 16, 2022

For photography, the handset will sport a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front snapper.

The device is likely to be offered with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Realme GT Neo 3T will also get Vapor Chamber-based cooling system that will keep the thermals in control. In addition to this, the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Realme will announce the pricing of the GT Neo 3T smartphone during its launch event today.

