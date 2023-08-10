Mumbai, August 10: Realme’s GT series is widely known for its killer specifications and relatively affordable price. Therefore, the fans are always eager to know about new launches in the GT series lineup. They won’t have to wait long, though, as the Realme GT Neo 5 5G is expected to be released on August 12, 2023 at a starting price of Rs 31,690. The Realme GT Neo 5 5G may have an 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, beating most of its competitors in the category. While internal storage won’t be an issue for most users, it’s worth mentioning here that the device isn’t likely to support an SD card.

Colour options for Realme GT Neo 5 5G might include Purple Realm Fantasy, Sanctuary White, and Zhou Yehei. Its biggest highlight would be its probable support for 150W Super VOOC charging. With such quick charging, Realme claims it can go from 0 to 100% in just 16 minutes. It’s expected to come with a 5000 mAh Li-Po non-removable battery. Realme GT Neo 5 5G will most likely be supported by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and Adreno 730 GPU. On paper, it seems that users will get buttery smooth gaming and overall performance. Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 Launch Date: Xiaomi to Launch Its New Foldable Smartphone on August 14; Shares First Look (See Pics and Video).

Gamers will surely appreciate the presence of RGB Halo lighting. The first thing you will probably notice about the phone is its rectangular back camera setup. Realme GT Neo 5 5G might come with a 50 MP wide-angle, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP camera. Selfies will most probably be captured with a 16 MP camera.. Video recording is likely to be supported at 4K and 1080p for the rear camera setup. For the front camera, videos will probably be captured at 1080p and 720p. iPhone 15 Series Leak Updates: From USB Type-C Port to Multi-Action Button to Storage Capacity of Up to 2TB; Here’s All the Latest Speculations.

It’s expected to feature a 6.74 inches FHD+AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Additionally, it might support HDR 10+ and can go up to 1400 nits of brightness. Movie watchers would potentially love this phone, even if they are outdoors. The device is likely to support Dolby Atmos, which will please such users even more. It’s expected to weigh around 199 grams, which will place it among the heavier phones in the segment. Still, it’s likely to be a good-looking phone.

