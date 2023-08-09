New Delhi, August 9: The upcoming iPhone 15 series has been keeping the rumour mills churning for long. And now, that the Apple’s next-gen iPhone 15 range’s launch is near, the speculations are further flooding the web world.

The soon to launch iPhone 15 series will be comprising of the iPhone 15 vanilla, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, similar to the model lineup of the current iPhone 14 series. However, the iPhone 15 series is expected to come with a range of changes which are radical in nature. Take a brief look at the latest leaks and speculations. Apple M3 Series Chips Being Tested on Upcoming Mac Variants; Checkout Expected Launch, Devices Featuring the Next-Gen Chips and More Details Inside.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Series – All Latest Speculations

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to be launched in the market next month, going by Apple’s usual launch timeline for the new iPhone iterations. The launch date is speculated to be September 13, but there’s no official word from the company yet.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to ditch the Lighting connector to adopt a USB Type-C port. It is said that the move to adopt the USB Type-C port is to comply with EU regulations. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

The latest leaked images show that the iPhone’s next iterations is really coming with the repeatedly speculated USB Type-C ports. On the other hand, there’s also leaked images of the upcoming top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max cases, which claim that the Cupertino-based tech giant will really endow the iPhone 15 Pro models with a new multi-action button, which has also been reported multiple times.

Apple is reportedly replacing the iconic mute button on the higher models - iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with an ‘Action’ button that can taker to multiple specific tasks with customisation feature.

Apple is also reportedly increasing the storage capacity for its upcoming iPhone models, especially the iPhone 15 Pro models. It is tipped that the base storage would be of 256GB, which is significantly higher than the iPhone 14 Pro base storage capacity of 128GB.

As per some tipsters, the iPhone 15 Pro models could offer a storage capacity of as high as up to 2TB, this is especially on the top end iPhone 15 Pro Max model. In comparison, the current iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max’s storage can be extended to a maximum of 1TB.

