Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its GT 5G smartphone on August 18, 2021. The phone maker is also expected to launch Realme GT Master, Master Explorer Edition and a laptop along with the GT 5G device. Realme GT was unveiled in China in March 2021 whereas the Master Edition was launched last month. Ahead of its India launch, Realme GT 5G has been reportedly teased on Flipkart. This hints that the Realme GT 5G will be made available for sale via the e-commerce platform. The Flipkart listing does not reveal many specifications about the upcoming phone, but we know that it will carry similar specifications as that of the global variant. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Smartphones To Be Launched in India on August 18, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme GT 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, 256GB of internal storage and up to 12GB of RAM.

Every great design has a strong inspiration behind it! The desire to continue exploring the world has given rise to the design inspiration of the #realmeGT Master Edition.

For optics, it will get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2M macro shooter. At the front, there will be a 16MP camera for clicking selfies and video calls.

The device will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include USB Type-C port, 5G Dual-mode, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and 4G LTE. Realme will announce the pricing and other details of its GT 5G phone on August 18.

