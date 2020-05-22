Realme Narzo 10A Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart & Realme.com; Check Prices & Exciting Offers

Realme Narzo 10A Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Chinese smartphone maker Realme's Narzo 10A smartphone officially goes on sale in India on Flipkart & Realme.com. The smartphone is offered with exciting offers like 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, exchange & no-cost EMI options. The main features of the budget smartphone are MediaTek Helio G70 Chipset, triple rear camera, a massive display & a big battery. Realme Narzo 10 Series with a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The handset is offered in two shades - So Blue & So White. The company also confirmed that Realme Narzo 10A is available via offline stores as well in selected regions only including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka & Kerala. In terms of specifications, the budget smartphone gets a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by MediaTek Helio G70 processor, the mobile phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W regular charger.

The Narzo 10A flaunts a triple rear camera module featuring a 12MP Primary Shooter, a 2MP Portrait Lens & a 2MP Macro Lens. Launched with 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, the device sports a 5MP front snapper for selfies & video calls. Additionally, the smartphone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, GPS, WI-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, and other sensors. Coming to the pricing, the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,499 for 3GB & 32GB on Flipkart & Realme.com.