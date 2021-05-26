Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Narzo 30 5G smartphone in the European market. The handset is available exclusively via AliExpress in Europe. The device is being offered in Space Black and Space Blue shades. The smartphone has been introduced as the latest addition to the Narzo 30 Series. In March 2021, it was speculated that Narzo 30 will be arriving in 4G and 5G models. Last week, the company launched the Narzo 30 4G phone in Malaysia and now the 5G variant is launched in Europe. Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A & Realme Buds Air 2 Launched, India Prices Start from Rs 16,999.

In terms of specifications, Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage. The device sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Realme Nazro 30 5G is priced at EUR 189 (approximately Rs 16,820) for the 6GB + 128GB model.

