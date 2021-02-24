Realme India officially launched the Narzo 30 Series today in the country. The Narzo 30 series comprise Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A. The company also launched the Realme Busd Air 2 alongside the Narzo 30 series. The Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available for sale on March 4, 2021, via Flipkart & realme. com. The Narzo 30A will be sold online on March 5, 2021 via Realme.com and Flipkart. Realme Buds Air 2 will be available for sale on March 2, 2021. Sale offers include a Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. With the Realme Upgrade program, Narzo fans can get their Narzo 30 Pro 8GB model at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB variant at Rs 11,899. Realme Narzo 30 Series & Buds Air 2 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP Ultra-clear sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Presenting #realmeNarzo30A: 👉 6000mAh Mega Battery 👉 Helio G85 Gaming Processor 👉 18W Quick Charge Available in: 👉 3+32GB, ₹8,999 👉 4+64GB, ₹9,999 Unlock Mega Power in the first sale at 12 PM, 5th March on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/Sdy65qIKqF — realme (@realmemobiles) February 24, 2021

At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calling. Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available in both Sword Black and Blade Silver shades. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The handset comes fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart Charging technology. The phone also supports OTG reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 30A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other side, the Narzo 30A sports a 6.5-inch mini-drop fullscreen display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The phone comes with a dual rear camera comprising a 13MP main snapper and a monochrome sensor. For selfies, the device flaunts an 8MP camera. Narzo 30A is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage and comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging support.

Realme Buds Air 2 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Buds Air 2 is developed in collaboration with the music duo 'The Chainsmokers'. The truly wireless earbuds come in two colours - Closer Black and Closer White. It supports Active Noise Cancellation technology, Bluetooth 5.2, features an intelligent R2 chip and 10mm diamond-class Hi-fi driver. The Realme Buds Air 2 provides 25 hours of total playback time and supports fast charging. The earbuds also come with 88ms super-low latency. Coming to the pricing, Narzo 30 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB & 64GB variant whereas the 8GB & 128GB model costs Rs 19,999. On the other hand, Realme narzo 30A gets a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB & 32GB model whereas the 4GB RAM & 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. Realme Buds Air 2 will be available at Rs 3,299.

