Realme Narzo 30 is all set to go on the first sale today in India. The smartphone was launched in the country last week along with the Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 and Smart TV 32-inch. The smartphone will be made available today at 12 noon via the Realme India website and Flipkart. Sale offers include flat Rs 500 instant discount on transactions made via ICICI Bank credit card and debit card, Rs 500 off on the 4GB variant only during the first sale, flat Rs 350 cashback and more. Flipkart sale offers include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 7 percent instant discount on EMI transactions using Yes Bank credit cards and more. Realme Narzo 30 4G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Bring home the powerful #realmeNarzo30 and avail Introductory Offer, ₹500 Off along with an additional bank offer in the First Sale today at 12 PM. Today is the day for our Young Players to #UnleashPeakPerformance. Starting from ₹12,499. https://t.co/ttYQaQVqGj pic.twitter.com/ZImkICip0e — realme (@realmeIndia) June 29, 2021

For optics, the device sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

Realme Narzo 30 Sale (Photo Credits: Realme)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charging support. The device runs on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 30 is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 14,499.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2021 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).