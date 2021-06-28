Realme recently launched the Narzo 30 4G and Narzo 30 5G smartphones in the Indian market. The Realme Narzo 30 series made its official debut alongside the Realme Buds Q2 and 32-inch Smart TV. The Realme Narzo 30 4G will be made available for online sale for the first time tomorrow. Interested buyers can get their hands on the mid-range phone at noon via Flipkart and Realme's official website. Realme To Launch 5G Smartphone Around Rs 7,000 in India; Hints CEO Madhav Sheth.

Realme 30 smartphone will be offered in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The base 4GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 while the bigger 6GB version will cost Rs 14,499. The phone is offered in two shades - Racing Silver and Racing Blue.

Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As a part of the first sale, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs 500 on transactions made via ICICI bank credit card and debit card. With this offer, the handset will be offered with a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Grab the #realmeNarzo30 with the introductory offer of ₹500* Off along with an additional bank offer & #UnleashPeakPerformance.#FeelThePower Staring from ₹12,499. 1st sale starts tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv and @Flipkart. *T&C Applyhttps://t.co/ttYQaRd1xR pic.twitter.com/LkzK7wrudQ — realme (@realmeIndia) June 28, 2021

In terms of specifications, the phone sports a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It boots Android 11 OS which is based on RealmeUI 2.0. For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. It comprises a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens. It is backed by a 5000 mAh with 30W Dart charging.

