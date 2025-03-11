New Delhi, March 11: Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G to launch in India on March 19. The upcoming smartphones from Realme P series will likely offer improved performance. The smartphones are said to arrive with new design and advanced cameras and enhanced battery life.

The Realme P3 5G is anticipated to be available in three color options, which may include Black, Pink, and Silver. Additionally, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G is set to be the world's first smartphone powered by the latest MediaTek chipset. The Realme P3 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Xiaomi 15 Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched From Xiaomi 15 Series.

Realme P3 5G, Realme P3 Ultra 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme P3 5G will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor. It will likely feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and may offer a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which may support 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, the Realme P3 5G will come with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will integrate GT Boost Technology and gamers can expect the smartphone to support 90fps gameplay in BGMI.

The Realme P3 Ultra 5G will be the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra chipset. It is expected to feature a 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone will likely offer 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the Realme P3 Ultra will come with GT Boost Technology. The smartphone may be equipped with a 6050mm VC cooling system and is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery, with a supoort of 80W fast charging capability. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Xiaomi Smartphone Comes With 200MP Leica Periscope Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Realme P3 5G and Realme P3 Ultra 5G Price In India (Expected)

The Realme P3 5G price in India might be approximately INR 20,000. The Realme P3 Ultra price in India is expected to be around INR 30,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).