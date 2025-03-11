New Delhi, March 11: Xiaomi 15 is launched in India, which offers advanced specifications and features. The Xiaomi 15 series includes the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphones. Xiaomi 15 comes with ultra bright display and a massive battery. Xiaomi 15 Ultra is also launched today in India and it features Snapdragon 8 Elite with Leica 200MP ultra telephoto camera.

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a thickness of 8.08mm and weighs 191 gm. The smartphone is available in several colours, which include Black, White, Green, and Liquid Silver options. Additionally, it features stereo speakers to enhance the audio experience and is also equipped with multiple sensors. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Xiaomi Smartphone Comes With 200MP Leica Periscope Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Xiaomi 15 Specifications and Features

The Xiaomi 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It features a 6.36-inch AMOLED display. The display supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and offers a resolution of 2670 x 1200 pixels. Additionally, the smartphones integrate wet touch technology and support features like HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi 15 comes with a Leica main camera that has a 50MP resolution, along with a 50MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The smartphone comes with a 32MP front camera. The Xiaomi 15 camera features include Panorama, Portrait mode, and more.

It includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Xiaomi 15 comes with AI features, which include the Circle to Search function, Google Gemini, and more. It also includes an in-screen fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock technology. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers and it also supports NFC. The Xiaomi 15 features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with a 5,240mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2 POCO M7 5G Airtel Exclusive Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

Xiaomi 15 Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 15 price in India with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is available at INR 64,999. Pre booking of the smartphone will start from march 19. Interested customers who pre book the smartphone will get additional cash back of INR 5,000 from ICICI bank, which will bring the net effective price of Xiaomi 15 to INR 59,999.

