Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Listed on Flipkart Ahead of India Launch

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of Realme X3 & Realme X3 Superzoom in India. The company's CEO Madhav Sheth officially announced & confirmed June 25 as the launch date of Realme X3 Series yesterday via its official Twitter handle. Ahead of its India launch, the Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom have been listed on Flipkart. Realme X3 & Realme X3 SuperZoom Smartphones to Be Launched in India on June 25, Confirms Realme CEO Madhav Sheth.

The Flipkart listing reveals Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone's Nightscape 4.0 & tripod mode. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe last month. In terms of specifications, the smartphone might come with a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels & a 120Hz refresh rate. Expected to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ chipset, the Realme X3 SuperZoom may be offered with up to 12GB RAM & 256GB of internal storage.

Get ready to capture crystal clear pictures even from 100 meters away only with the Periscope Lens that supports 0.5X to 60X wide zoom range. 60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed Launching #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom at 12:30 PM, 25th June on our official channels.https://t.co/v7Xkm8pZmX pic.twitter.com/HhoKmzTCAH — realme (@realmemobiles) June 17, 2020

For photography, the mobile phone could come equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom & 60x digital zoom and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, the smartphone might sport a dual-camera setup flaunting a 32MP primary shooter & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The device could run on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system & might come packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging USB Type-C port. Additionally, the SuperZoom mobile phone could get 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi & dual-frequency GPS. Coming to the pricing, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 42,700).

