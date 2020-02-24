Realme X50 Pro Smartphone Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme's First 5G Phone Launch Event

Realme X50 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme, the Chinese smartphone will be launching a new phone in India, which is touted as India's first 5G device. The phone was slated to make debut at MWC 2020, which got cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak. And, now the company has moved the launch event to India. The launch event is scheduled to commence at 2:30 pm IST, which will be streamed online via Realme official YouTube channel and social media accounts. The interested fans can watch the live telecast of the event here. Realme X50 Pro 5G To Be Launched in India Today; Will Be Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Chipset.

The main underlines of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G are Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, dual-mode 5G support, 90Hz super AMOLED display, quad rear cameras, and much more.

As far as the specifications go, the forthcoming Realme X50 Pro 5G will come with super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate featuring a hole-punch upfront. Under the hood, the phone will come powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. Moreover, the Snapdragon X55 LTE will ensure dual-mode offering 5G connectivity. Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone Teaser Confirms 90Hz Super AMOLED Display; To Be Launched on February 24.

For photography, there will be a quad-rear camera setup at the back featuring a 64MP primary shooter along with 20x hybrid zoom support. At the front, there will be dual snappers featuring 32MP lens for video calling and selfies. The phone will also get a 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

Coming to the pricing, the Realme X50 Pro 5G is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 50,000. However, there is no official word if the price will be for the top-end offering or the base version. If launch at the cost as mentioned earlier, the Realme X50 Pro 5G will be the device from Oppo spin-off to be priced above Rs 40,000 range.