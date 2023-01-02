New Delhi, January 2 : Redmi has launched the new 12C model in the 12 series in the Chinese market. The new Redmi 12C has been launched in the budget smartphone segment, but it comes with good features and capabilities to please most of the regular smartphone users.

Despite being a pocket friendly device, the Redmi 12C comes with an alluring design that makes it look more expensive than its asking price. It’s sleek styling, large display, capable cameras and good processor make it a stylish new smartphone that is worth checking out. Read on to know all about the new Redmi 12C. Samsung Galaxy F04 India Launch Confirmed; Find Specs, Features, Price and Launch Details Here.

Redmi 12C Smartphone Specs :

The Redmi 12C flaunts a large 6.71-inch HD+ 1650 x 720ppi display.

The device gets powered by an Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor along with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

The processor is backed by 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB eMMC 5.1 and 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage options with expandable memory of up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The smartphone runs on the Android 12 OS topped with MIUI 13 skin

The device comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture that’s paired with a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There’s a 5MP selfie camera.

The handset also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

It comes with dual Sim, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio support along with dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS and micro USB port.

It draws its juice from a 5000mAh battery pack with 10W charging support. Samsung Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphone Series May Launch on February 1, 2023.

Pricing & availability

The Redmi 12C has been introduced in three colour options - Shadow black, Dark blue, Mint Green and Lavender with a sort of cool candy strips on the rear panel.

The smartphone is priced at 699 yuan (around Rs. 8,370) for 4GB + 64GB version, 799 yuan (about Rs. 9,565) for 4GB+128GB variant and 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 10,765 approx.) for the 6GB+128GB configuration. It is already available for sale in China and it expected to launch in other global markets soon.

