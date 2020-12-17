Redmi India is all set to launch the all-new Redmi 9 Power smartphone today in the country. Redmi has been teasing the handset on its official social media accounts from the past couple of days. Redmi 9 Power is said to be a re-branded version of Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Redmi India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Redmi 9 Power Launching Today in India at 12 Noon, Watch LIVE Streaming of Redmi’s Launch Event Here.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Power is reported to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340X1080 pixels.

Brace Yourself! We're unleashing the #PowerPacked #Redmi9Power in just 2 hours. 🕛 Watch the event live: https://t.co/n1zk0R2QQb RT if you are excited. pic.twitter.com/0413anVm9F — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) December 17, 2020

The device is likely to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a quad rear camera module flaunting a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary camera and two 2MP sensors.

Redmi 9 Power India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The smartphone is likely to be fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging facility & might run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Redmi Note 9 4G costs CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,300). So we expect the price of Redmi 9 Power to be somewhere near it. Other details of the handset will be revealed during its launch event.