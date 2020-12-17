Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Redmi 9 Power smartphone today in the Indian market. The company has been the device from the past couple of days on its social media accounts revealing its key specifications. The phone is expected to be a re-branded version of Redmi Note 9 4G that was launched in China last month. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Redmi India' official YouTube and other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Redmi 9 Power Smartphone To Be Launched In India Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features and Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Power is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The handset could come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC. For photography, Redmi 9 Power could sport a quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP secondary lens & two 2MP sensors. The device might be offered with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi 9 Power (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The handset is likely to come packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support & may run on MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 4G is priced in China at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,300) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. So we expect the price of Redmi 9 Power to be somewhere around it.

Redmi 9 Power (Photo Credits: Twitter)

