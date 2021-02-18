Redmi Note 10 series is all set to be launched in India on March 4, 2021. Ahead of its launch, specifications of Redmi Note 10 series have been revealed online by the company. A dedicated page on Xiaomi India website has unveiled several specifications of the upcoming Note 10 series. Redmi Note 10 series could consist of Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro devices. As per the page, Xiaomi's new series will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon gaming chipset. A previous report has claimed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Series to Be Launched in March 2021, Teased on Amazon India.

Redmi Note 10 series will be offered with Gorilla Glass Protection and come with IP52 rating for water and dust protection.

Redmi Note 10 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

We're redefining what it means to be #10on10. How many features of the upcoming #RedmiNote10 series can you spot in the video? 👀 Redmi Note 10 series is launching on 4/3/21. Get notified 👇https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo: https://t.co/MDkxGjnj3e@amazonIN: https://t.co/P3NpRRcFeG pic.twitter.com/CedsWXmkZJ — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series is coming! (@RedmiIndia) February 17, 2021

The dedicated page on Xiaomi India website shows a punch-hole display for the selfie shooter located at the top-centre of the display and fast charging support.

Redmi Note 10 Series (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

As per previous leaks, Redmi Note 10 series is expected to run on Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system and will come with 4G and 5G connectivity. Redmi Note 10 is likely to be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the high-end model could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Pricing and other details of the device will be announced during its launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).